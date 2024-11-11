Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX opened at $231.36 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $158.21 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.