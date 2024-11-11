Arrow Financial Corp Sells 383 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $170.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.85 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average of $182.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

