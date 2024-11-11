ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $141.16 and last traded at $142.95. Approximately 2,689,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,882,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC lowered ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

ARM Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.57.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KP Management LLC grew its stake in ARM by 28.6% during the third quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in ARM by 193.7% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

