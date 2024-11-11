Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.0 million-$126.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.9 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-$0.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARLO. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 4,004,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,306. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $127.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 8,842 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $105,131.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,772.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

