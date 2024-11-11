Aris Mining (ARI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Aris Mining to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$160.34 million for the quarter.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas John Bowlby sold 47,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$309,522.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ashley Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$122,600.00. Also, Director Douglas John Bowlby sold 47,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$309,522.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,371.

About Aris Mining

