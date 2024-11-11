Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tapestry FY2026 Earnings

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Tapestry in a research note issued on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tapestry’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE TPR opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 1,328.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $3,718,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 611.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,617 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 54,679 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $54,055,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 174.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,076 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

