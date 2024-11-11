Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 18172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Almacenes Éxito

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter worth $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter valued at $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

