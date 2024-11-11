Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.10.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $114.22. The stock had a trading volume of 321,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,246. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 317.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

