Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $145.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,331,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 11.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $145,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 653.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 337.1% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.39. 1,783,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,010,509. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $66.64.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

