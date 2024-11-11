Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-2.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $933.7 million-$935.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.5 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$2.27 EPS.

Alarm.com Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 903,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,223. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

