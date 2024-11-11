AI Transportation Acquisition Corp Adjourns Shareholder Meeting and Announces Postponement

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: AITRU) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its extraordinary general meeting, in lieu of the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, has been adjourned. The meeting, which was originally slated for November 8, 2024, was adjourned for additional time to seek approval of the company’s proposals by its shareholders.

However, the meeting has now been rescheduled to take place on November 22, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. local time at 2 Robbins Lane, Suite 201, Jericho, NY 11753, and virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/aitransportation/2024 using Conference ID: 5382572#. Shareholders will convene to consider and vote on proposals outlined in the notice of meeting dated October 28, 2024.

In a press release issued on November 8, 2024, the company formally announced the adjournment of the shareholder meeting to the new date. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or virtually through the provided online platform.

The record date for the meeting remains October 18, 2024. Shareholders planning to exercise redemption rights must submit their share certificates to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, AITR Acquisition’s transfer agent, by November 20, 2024, two business days prior to the rescheduled meeting.

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, has not yet identified a specific business combination target. The company’s focus is on sectors within the transportation industry including logistics, new energy vehicles, and artificial intelligence algorithms, among others.

For further information or assistance regarding the shareholder meeting or related matters, shareholders can contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company at 917-262-2373 or via email at [email protected].

This announcement serves as an informational update and does not serve as a solicitation of securities or an offer to buy or sell shares. Any decisions related to securities should comply with regulatory standards. Additional details regarding the adjourned meeting and related matters can also be found in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on October 28, 2024.

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp is being led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Yongjin Chen. Participants interested in the solicitation of proxies for the Special Meeting and related matters can find more information in the Proxy Statement.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

