Addison Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth about $30,837,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in RTX by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in RTX by 36.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,250,000 after acquiring an additional 97,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 174.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 232,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $123.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.85. The company has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

