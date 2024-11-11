Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 39.2% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,081,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $91,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $514.14 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $369.57 and a 1 year high of $514.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.94.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

