Addison Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

TT stock opened at $410.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $220.62 and a 1-year high of $413.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.70 and its 200-day moving average is $349.64.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.