ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $3,321,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 98.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 811.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 138,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACIW. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

ACIW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,408. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $451.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

