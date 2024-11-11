Access Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 410 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in ONEOK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,008,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.3 %

OKE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.43. 109,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $107.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

