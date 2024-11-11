5,382 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 0.6 %

NVS stock opened at $106.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average is $109.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

