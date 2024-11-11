3,028 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Coca-Cola makes up 0.4% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200,512 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,513,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,619.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $275.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.