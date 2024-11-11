2,827 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $129.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.42. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $73.96 and a twelve month high of $133.52. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MS

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.