23andMe (ME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 83.22% and a negative net margin of 317.03%.

23andMe Stock Down 4.1 %

ME stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.26. 23andMe has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of 23andMe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

