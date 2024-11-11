12,080 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

