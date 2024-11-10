ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ZJK) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

ZJK Industrial’s (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, November 11th. ZJK Industrial had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $6,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ZJK Industrial Trading Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ ZJK opened at $4.43 on Friday. ZJK Industrial has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

ZJK Industrial Company Profile

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.

