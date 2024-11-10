XML Financial LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.1% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 17,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.04.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $405.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $403.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

