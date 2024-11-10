Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.0 million-$196.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.4 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.960 EPS.
Workiva Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of WK stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.75. 806,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,192. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25. Workiva has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $105.00.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
