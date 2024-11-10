Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.86% from the stock’s current price.

RIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,243 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 19.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,243 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,784 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

