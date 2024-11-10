Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 4.0% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $51,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 35.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,946.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.12. 1,854,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,246. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.73 and a twelve month high of $226.36. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.26.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

