Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 719,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $73.96 and a 1 year high of $133.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

