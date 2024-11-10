Virtuals Protocol One Day Volume Hits $9.69 Million (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. Virtuals Protocol has a total market cap of $350.37 million and $9.69 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Virtuals Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,547.18 or 0.99881289 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,446.64 or 0.99755046 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Virtuals Protocol Profile

Virtuals Protocol was first traded on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.34216551 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $10,946,498.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtuals Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtuals Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtuals Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.