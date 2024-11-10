Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 775 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NGG opened at $63.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40.
National Grid Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
