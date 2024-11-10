VeraBank N.A. Sells 182 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 30.6% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 14,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 39.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.53. 2,289,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $170,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,265.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,899,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,266.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $170,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,265.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock valued at $13,372,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $329.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.23.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

