VeraBank N.A. Buys 9,976 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 3.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 331,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,364. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $32.21.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

