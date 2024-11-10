Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

