Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 11.4% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.08. The stock had a trading volume of 895,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $282.59 and a 12 month high of $408.73. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

