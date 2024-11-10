Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Noble Family Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $40,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.07. 919,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $156.79 and a twelve month high of $203.72.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

