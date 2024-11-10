UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $198,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $10.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $615.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $566.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $619.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $581.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.44.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

