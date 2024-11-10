UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Price

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

