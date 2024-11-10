Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases 14,369 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 104.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 3.4% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $695.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,506. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $623.97 and a 200 day moving average of $569.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $410.86 and a 12 month high of $709.63.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $13,840,428. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

