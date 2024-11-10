Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases 13,346 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,407 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.31.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

