Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,936,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,637,000 after purchasing an additional 205,886 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 87,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 263,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $98.50. 6,199,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020,936. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

