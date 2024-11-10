Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Sells 4,311 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lowered its position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. VTEX accounts for about 0.9% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in VTEX were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in VTEX by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of VTEX opened at $6.65 on Friday. VTEX has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

