Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $253.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $253.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

