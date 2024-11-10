Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 162.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $831.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $896.31 and a 200-day moving average of $867.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

