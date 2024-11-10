Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,721 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $189,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $14.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.58. 1,528,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,677. The stock has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $220.62 and a fifty-two week high of $413.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.27.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

