Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 77.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $106.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,740.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,413 shares of company stock worth $49,440,249 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

