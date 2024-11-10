Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 14914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

LCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered Tidewater Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital downgraded Tidewater Renewables from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$13.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.34.

The firm has a market cap of C$60.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.50.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

