The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.83. 5,785,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.