The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Price

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Insider Activity

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,193.19, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 13,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $323,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,370.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,045. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $323,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,370.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,864,693 shares of company stock worth $45,128,342. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 124.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

