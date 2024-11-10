The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 177.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 90.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,719,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

