TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer Sells C$404,000.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$202.00, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00.
David Joseph Saperstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00.
TFI International Trading Down 0.7 %
TFII opened at C$202.68 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$151.40 and a 12-month high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$191.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$194.24.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
