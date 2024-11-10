TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer Sells C$404,000.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$202.00, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00.

David Joseph Saperstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFI International alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00.

TFI International Trading Down 0.7 %

TFII opened at C$202.68 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$151.40 and a 12-month high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$191.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$194.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$192.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.