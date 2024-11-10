TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.68. 42,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 44,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.48. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.15% and a negative net margin of 1,612.73%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TFFP Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.99% of TFF Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.