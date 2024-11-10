TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.68. 42,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 44,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.48. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.15% and a negative net margin of 1,612.73%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TFF Pharmaceuticals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.